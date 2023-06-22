KCLR NewsNews & Sport

UK Company Iceland Foods suprised that Iceland Ireland has gone under examinership

The High Court appointed an examiner to the parent company of the Irish operation Metron Stores Limited on Tuesday

Iceland store in Carlow (Amy McLoughlin/KCLR)
The UK company Iceland Foods says it was surprised to learn that Iceland Ireland had gone into examinership.

In a statement to KCLR News the UK company says it was not aware this was happening and is seeking clarity on what it means for their franchise agreement.

The 12 local staff are also seeking clarity on what the news means for their future but the shop remains open for now.

 

 

 

