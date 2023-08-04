Ukrainian artist in Kilkenny pleads “Please don’t forget about Ukraine, every day our children and people are dying”

“Please don’t forget about Ukraine, every day our children and people are dying”.

That was the plea from one Kilkenny based Ukrainian as her art went on display alongside work of five of her fellow country men and women.



As part of Alternative Kilkenny Arts Festival, which starts today (Friday), the exhibition is showing at the Watergate Theatre. until the end of August.

The images between them show a range of scenes from the stillness of flowers in their adopted country to the devastation in their native cities.

Anybody hoping to own one of them can do so for €10 with all of the proceeds going to families displaced by the war.

Attendees were also treated to a mix of traditional song with a new composition from some of the younger community members who have been attending Ossory Youth.

Young Ukrainians at @OssoryY perform at today’s launch of artwork @WatergateKK as part of @AkaKilkenny by those from #Ukraine who are living in #Kilkenny More on @kclr96fm News and with @TrishaunaA after 4pm today pic.twitter.com/5QZFLTT2Mw — Edwina Grace/Éadaoin de Grás (@edwinagrace) August 3, 2023

Our Edwina Grace was there to speak to some of those involved – hear that here: