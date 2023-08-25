Ukrainians in Kilkenny told “You stand not alone but side by side with friends” during Independence Day festivities

“A day of profound significance”.

That’s how the Chair of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Michael Doyle, summed up Ukraine Independence Day as festivities took place on The Parade plazza.

He was joined by Mayor Joe Malone and CEO of Kilkenny LEADER Partnership Declan Rice in representing the hosting city – together they led a minute’s silence for those impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine, the second such moment of the occasion.

About 250 people had gathered to mark the 32nd anniversary of the issuing of the country’s Declaration of Independence with speeches in their native tongue as well as english translations.

Culture was evident with plenty of dance, music and song …

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace was there to ask why the date is so important and to capture some of the atmosphere: