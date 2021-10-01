Union calls for fixed payment to ensure post offices in Carlow & Kilkenny survive

The Irish Postmasters Union’s urging the government to give post offices a fixed state payment to ensure their survival.

The union says if it fails to act now, it’ll lead to permanent post office closures from July 2022.

Several post offices across Kilkenny and Carlow have closed or transferred business to a nearby shop or supermarket in recent years.

IPU General Secretary, Ned O’Hara says failure to act will have serious consequences:

“Postmasters, who are independent contractors do 85% of An Post’s business. So 85% of the network is in jeopardy. And I can’t forecast whether that’s going to be my local post office or your local post office”.

Mr O’Hara says “There are individual postmasters out there, need to make decisions to get on with their lives. Tell us we’re wanted or tell us we’re not wanted, but don’t leave us hanging in limbo”