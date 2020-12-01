KCLR NewsNews & Sport
University Hospital Waterford confirms Covid-19 outbreak
"A number" of positive cases have been identified
A Covid-19 outbreak’s been confirmed at University Hospital Waterford.
A spokesman’s confirmed that “a number” of positive cases have been identified there.
In a statement the hospital says an outbreak control team has been deployed there to set up the appropriate limitation measures.
Last night there were two patients there with the virus and a further four suspected cases.
KCLR News is awaiting further details, in particular with regard to appointments & visitation.