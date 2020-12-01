Flying Tumbler
University Hospital Waterford confirms Covid-19 outbreak

"A number" of positive cases have been identified

Edwina Grace 01/12/2020
Waterford University Hospital (Google Maps)

A Covid-19 outbreak’s been confirmed at University Hospital Waterford.

A spokesman’s confirmed that “a number” of positive cases have been identified there.

In a statement the hospital says an outbreak control team has been deployed there to set up the appropriate limitation measures.

Last night there were two patients there with the virus and a further four suspected cases.

KCLR News is awaiting further details, in particular with regard to appointments & visitation.

