Up to 40 beef farmers are protesting at South Kilkenny processing plant this morning

Trucks and other vehicles carrying livestock that were queuing outside Dawn Meats in Grannagh this morning have been moved onto the hard shoulder now.

It’s Day 9 of the Beef Plan Movements picket at 19 meat processing plants around the country including the factory in South Kilkenny and APB at Ferrybank

Farmers say the protests will continue indefinitely, as they campaign for a better price for their animals.

Pat Kirwan is in Grannagh and says they are maintaining a peaceful protest there this morning but Gardaí are on site.

He told KCLR news that one truck carrying pigs was allowed to pass through but they are asking those with cattle on board not to pass their picket.

Suckler farmer Jack Frisby says they are not taking this action lightly, but have to protest as they are being put out of business.