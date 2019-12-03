UPDATE: Car missing in South Kilkenny has been located

***UPDATE***

Gardaí have located the car and say the occupants are safe.

More to follow…

Gardaí in Thomastown have issued an urgent appeal this morning for help in locating a car in the South Kilkenny area.

The car is a light grey Ford Mondeo registration 08 D 120864 and Gardaí say they have concerns for the safety of the occupants.

It’s understood to be travelling from New Ross area towards Knockbrack in Mullinavat.

You’re asked to please contact Thomastown Gardaí 056 7754150 with any information.