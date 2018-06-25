Upgrade at Altamont House in a bid to attract more visitors

The OPW say they are fully committed to upgrading Altamont House in Carlow into a fantastic new visitor facility.

Work on the roof has just recently been completed and in the coming months the inside of the house will be transformed into a tearoom.

The house has been vacant for a number of years now and is inaccessible to visitors.

But speaking to KCLR News, Hugh Carrigan of the OPW says the work is advancing nicely and they’re hoping to build on the number of visitors who come to the gardens each year