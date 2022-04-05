KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Upgrade works on rural roads and laneways in Carlow and Kilkenny get grant boost of €740,000

The county councils will now identify and prioritise the routes that will get works done

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace05/04/2022
Image: pexels.com

Just over €740,000 is coming the way of our county councils for upgrade works on rural roads and laneways.

€11million in total has been allocated by Minister Heather Humphreys this morning under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS).

Carlow is getting €351,880 and €390,790 is coming the way of Kilkenny.

The local authorities will be responsible for identifying and prioritising the routes that need work under the scheme.

