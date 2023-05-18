Vandals smash window at church in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow

A Garda investigation’s been launched after vandals broke a window at St Mary’s Church in Bagenalstown.

It happened sometime between 12:30pm on Sunday the 30th of April and lunchtime the following Tuesday (2nd May).

Garda Lisa Mullins says they are appealing for witnesses, telling KCLR “Gardaí in Bagenalstown are just appealing to anyone if anyone saw or heard anything in relation to the window that was broken in the church so we’re just appealing to the public for assistance”.