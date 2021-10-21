Venues across Kilkenny & Carlow await updated guidelines ahead of Friday re-opening

New guidelines for nightclubs, bars and live venues will be revealed later ahead of their re-opening tomorrow.

Multiple bookings are expected to be allowed while socially distanced queues will be permitted at bar counters.

The Taoiseach says the updated guidance will be ‘practical’ and based on common sense.

One of Kilkenny’s best known hoteliers says it’s not a massive imposition on them to have to continue checking covid certs and contact tracing information while maintaining social distancing.

Eddie Langton’s been telling KCLR that keeping to the existing requirement won’t be too much trouble:

“It’s a matter of minutes, a small interaction. You’d have that interaction anyway if you are seating a guest. And it can be done quite quickly, they can brought to their seats, once the certificate is there”