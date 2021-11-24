Very tough winter facing many in Carlow, Kilkenny and beyond according to St Vincent de Paul

More local families than ever before need help to make ends meet.

That’s the message from St Vincent de Paul who says it’s going to be a very tough winter for many people due to the rising cost of living.

National President of the charity Rose McGowan is appealing for people who need help to contact them.

But as she told last evening’s The Way It Is, they need donations to do their work – particularly at this time of year.

The organisation’s running an empty Toy Box Appeal this year where they are looking for donations or vouchers but it’s too difficult to give presents to children due to Covid-19. And it’s through SVdP that the proceeds of the annual Kilkenny Lions Club hamper appeal auction are distributed – that starts with the first Farm Show action this Thursday (more on that here).

Meanwhile, listen back to Ms McGowan’s conversation with our Sue Nunn in full here: