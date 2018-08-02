Vicky Phelan to meet Health Minister Simon Harris today about Cervical Check scandal

Vicky Phelan will meet with the Health Minister today to discuss her concerns about how the Cervical Check scandal has been handled by the Government.

The Mooncoin woman sat down with the Taoiseach yesterday about it.

A retired High Court judge is starting work on finding alternative methods of compensating those affected by the Cervical Check scandal.

Charles Meenan’s been asked by the government to suggest how such cases can be kept out of the courts.