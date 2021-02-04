Vicky Phelan says it wouldn’t be appropriate for her to present President Biden with shamrock

Vickey Phelan says it wouldn’t be appropriate for her to present the new US President with a bowl of Shamrock on St Patricks Day.

Vickey is in Maryland in the US getting treatment for her cancer in a new clinical trial and it’s been suggested that she should represent the country if the Taoiseach can’t go to Washington due to the pandemic.

The Mooncoin woman has told the way it is that she’d be more than happy to go along and meet President Biden but the official duties are more a job for Micheál Martin or a government representative.

Meanwhile, a portrait of Vicky has sold for €46,500 with the proceeds going to charity.

The work was donated by the artist Vincent Devine with Heroes Aid set to benefit by over €50,000 with a contribution from Sheppard’s Auction House in Durrow.

The triptych painting is going back to Mooncoin after it was bought by close family friend of Vicky’s, Mooncoin business man David Brennan who says it’ll be used to help raise cancer awareness and eventually go to the Phelan family.