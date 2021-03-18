Virtual parades, online concerts and more for Carlow and Kilkenny’s St Patrick’s Day

St Patrick’s Day is done for another year and despite the challenges, many are hailing the celebrations that were laid on locally.

Instead of taking to the streets for the annual parades and live music, events moved online.

Kilkenny City’s festival with a difference saw performances, workshops and streams of photo and video galleries run out to a global audience.

Carlow’s focus was on Seachtain na Gaeilge festivities which continue to tomorrow. But virtual parade rolled out on the Develop Tullow Association and Bagenalstown St Patrick’s Day Facebook pages.

Buildings across both counties were lit up in green, some staying so for another few days in a bid to raise money for Irish Kidney Association, while many towns festooned their streets and shop windows with colour.

And as Gardaí increased staffing across the country, those in Carlow and Kilkenny say there were no major issues to report locally.