Virtual public meeting on proposed South Kilkenny windfarm to take place

A woman whose house is ‘directly across’ from a huge proposed wind farm in South Kilkenny says she was never consulted about the project.

The Castlebanny wind farm will include 21 turbines that are up to 185 metres tall. (Details here).

A planning application for the project was submitted to An Bord Pleanála in January.

But Breda Deasy, a Knockmoyler resident, said she knew nothing about the project before that.

While Cllr Joe Malone is urging people to tune into a public meeting on the project.

