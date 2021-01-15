KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Visibility poor in parts of Carlow and Kilkenny with fog about
Gardaí in both counties say no issues have so far been reported to them
Take care on all routes this morning.
That’s the message across Carlow & Kilkenny as bad fog’s reported in pockets across both.
Garda representatives in each county say no incidents have been reported as of yet, but care is still needed with visibility poor in parts.
Met Eireann meanwhile forecasts that any frost and fog will clear under occasional hazy sunny spells during the morning as southerly breezes freshen.