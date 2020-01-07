Visitor ban still in place at St Luke’s Hospital

St Luke’s Hospital is still asking visitors to stay away to try and stop the spread of the flu virus.

Management at the local hospital put the restrictions in place last week and at least six others around the country have now done the same.

There are some exceptions – parents visiting the paediatric unit are allowed to visit during normal hours, as are partners of women in the labour ward and close relatives of critically ill patients or those receiving end of life care.

The HSE is appealing for people not to go to the Emergency Department if you are suffering from a virus which can be treated at home.