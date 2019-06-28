Volunteers needed to shake buckets at Croke park for Kilkenny campaign ‘ John needs Pembro’

The John Needs Pembro campaign is looking for volunteers who are heading to Dublin this Sunday for the match.

Kilkenny man John Holmes has a rare cancer that can be treated with the drug Pembro but he doesn’t qualify for the treatment from the HSE and each injection costs over 5-thousand Euro.

His friends and family run the campaign to raise the funds needed and they’ll be collecting at Croke Park on Sunday at the Leinster Hurling Finals.

If you’re going to the match and can spare even a half an hour to help, John says they’ll give you a bucket to shake.