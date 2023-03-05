Volunteers to walk the Camino in October to raise funds for Kilkenny’s Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre

A group of Cois Nore volunteers will be walking the Camino in October to raise much needed funds for the Cois Nore Cancer support Centre in Kilkenny.

Cois Nore offers free confidential support and services to those affected by cancer and their families.

Particpants will walk a 120km route over six days from Valenca, Portugal to Santiago, Spain.

More information for those interested in participating in the Cois Nore Camino can be found on the Cois Nore Facebook page.