Voting underway for Nose of Tralee 2022 with Carlow and Kilkenny contenders in the mix

As Castlecomer’s Molly Coogan heads to Kerry for the Rose of Tralee which gets underway next weekend, voting is underway for the Nose of Tralee.

At least two local dogs appear to have made the finals for which voting is underway until 5pm on the 22nd of August via petsittersireland.com

Ruby is from Kilkenny:

While Minnie’s from Carlow: