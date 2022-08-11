KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Voting underway for Nose of Tralee 2022 with Carlow and Kilkenny contenders in the mix
You can vote until 5pm on the 22nd August
As Castlecomer’s Molly Coogan heads to Kerry for the Rose of Tralee which gets underway next weekend, voting is underway for the Nose of Tralee.
At least two local dogs appear to have made the finals for which voting is underway until 5pm on the 22nd of August via petsittersireland.com
Ruby is from Kilkenny:
While Minnie’s from Carlow:
The contest winner will get not just the title of Nose of Tralee 2022 but also a €200 pet sitting & dog walking voucher, a photo shoot with David MaCauley Photography including canvas image and a €500 Tesco voucher.
The runner-up will get a €100 pet sitting & dog walking voucher with €150 Tesco voucher.
And not only canines have made the cut, some cats are contenders – so too is rescue hen Minnie!
Image: petsittersireland.com