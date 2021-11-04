Waiting list for Tusla’s adoption information & tracing service has grown by 30% in a year

The waiting list for Tusla’s adoption information and tracing service has grown by 30% in the space of a year.

The latest figures show 701 people are waiting, compared to 539 a year earlier.

It’s taking people up to 16 weeks to get information on their past, twice as long as Tusla’s target.

Chairperson of the Oireachtas children’s committee, Kathleen Funchion, says delays aren’t the only problem with the service; “A lot of people who have used the service would be quite critical as well in terms of the type of information that they’re getting and the lack of information actually that exists or that they seem to be able to get access to, you know, can you imagine having to await 16 weeks and then maybe getting a bunch of information that’s redacted or that really doesn’t read correctly because so much of it has been taken out or blacked out or else being told there’s very little information here”.