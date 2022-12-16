Fresh warning after men impersonating Gardaí call to houses in Carlow Town

Another warning’s going out about fraudsters impersonating Gardaí in Carlow.

The latest alert was issued after reports of three men calling to the homes of elderly people in the town earlier today.

The culprits were travelling in a beige Toyota Yaris.

Gardaí say you should always ask for ID from anyone who calls to your door and genuine people will not be offended if you do.

Anyone with concerns or suspicions about bogus callers is being urged to contact your local Garda station.