Warning of water disruptions in Carlow today as water workers from Unite Trade Union go out on strike

Households in eight local authorities around the country including Carlow may have their water supplies disrupted today due to strike action by members of the Unite trade union.

Workers are seeking a commitment that water staff transferring from local authorities to Uisce Éireann will retain their public service status.

The local authorities affected are Carlow County Council, Cork City Council, Cork County Council, Fingal County Council, Kerry County Council, South Dublin County Council, Tipperary County Council, and Waterford County Council.

Unite Trade Union Coordinating Officer Tom Fitzgerald says while the action is regrettable, they will deal with emergencies:

“Our members who are involved in industrial action live in those communities that will be impacted by this. We hope that the impact will be limited. We have a mechanism to place through agreement with the various local authorities that with essential and emergency work, our members will come off the picket line to support that work.”