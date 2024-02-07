Warning that more businesses in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the south east at risk of closure

There’ve been further calls for the Irish VAT rates to be reduced to safe guard the future of some businesses.

Retail Excellence Ireland says many outlets are under pressure with the higher minimum wage, employers PRSI and paid sick leave.

The Regional Group of Independent TDs have tabled a motion which will now be heard in the Dáil next week – its Enterprise Spokesperson, Waterford based Deputy Matt Shanahan, believes the south east in particular has a need for assistance.

