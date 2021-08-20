Washout weather-wise but the sun’s set to shine for schools returning in Carlow and Kilkenny

Today’s a bit of a washout weather-wise but it looks like the back to school weather is on its way.

Met Eireann has a status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning issued for tomorrow (Saturday) which is set to affect all of Leinster as well as Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan.

It comes into effect at 12noon and continues to 8pm with heavy showers and localised thundery downpours that could lead to spot flooding forecast.

But Carlow Weather’s Alan O’ Reilly says Sunday will see a marked improvement, one which may just continue next week; “Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday maybe even Friday should hold mainly dry, could have a little shower but lots of sunny spells, temperatures up to 23 maybe even 24 some days, a little bit cooler on the coast alright, so if you’re heading for the beach but yeah, a last hurray of summer”.