Wastewater treatment plants in Kilkenny & six other counties as potential Sludge Hub Centres

Irish Water is looking for help with on-site selection for Regional Sludge Hub Centres

The Site Selection Methodology Report identifies wastewater treatment plants in Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Limerick and Tipperary as potential Sludge Hub Centres in the South East and Southern region.

The assessment of these wastewater treatment plants as Sludge Hub Centres will be based on environmental, planning, economic, and technical factors.

Consultation opens next Tuesday (Sept24) and closes on 22 October 2019.