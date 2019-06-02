WATCH: Touching moment Kodaline pay tribute to Kilkenny teenager, Ciara Lawlor, at their Dublin concert

Irish band, Kodaline, have paid tribute to a young Kilkenny girl who died at a concert of theirs three years ago.

17-year-old Ciara Lawlor collapsed at their gig in Marley Park in 2016.

The band played at her funeral, they donated items to fundraisers in Ciara’s name and they recently wrote a song for her called ‘Angel’.

The band asked her mother, Eimear Lawlor to send them some home videos to play as part of a tribute at their concert in Dublin last night.

A video of their tribute has been posted on YouTube, with Eimear commenting, “We’d a lovely night with our family and friends. and such a lovely tribute by Kodaline for remembering out beautiful daughter in music – so fitting for a 17-year-old girl xx”.

Watch the touching performance: