WATCH: Touching moment Kodaline pay tribute to Kilkenny teenager, Ciara Lawlor, at their Dublin concert
Irish band, Kodaline, have paid tribute to a young Kilkenny girl who died at a concert of theirs three years ago.
17-year-old Ciara Lawlor collapsed at their gig in Marley Park in 2016.
The band played at her funeral, they donated items to fundraisers in Ciara’s name and they recently wrote a song for her called ‘Angel’.
The band asked her mother, Eimear Lawlor to send them some home videos to play as part of a tribute at their concert in Dublin last night.
A video of their tribute has been posted on YouTube, with Eimear commenting, “We’d a lovely night with our family and friends. and such a lovely tribute by Kodaline for remembering out beautiful daughter in music – so fitting for a 17-year-old girl xx”.
Watch the touching performance: