Waterford’s boundary claim dubbed a “red herring”

A South Kilkenny councillor says Waterford’s recent boundary claim was nothing more than a “red herring”.

Contention has been rising locally since Waterford councillor Jody Power proposed two months ago that his own Council should annex Ferrybank.

However, Piltown councillors met with their Déise counterparts this morning, and heard that Power’s motion was never put to his fellow elected members.

Cllr Fidelis Doherty says the meeting- their first with Waterford in almost 2 years- was very informative;

“There was no mention of [the boundary issue] today, and it didn’t even come on to the agenda of the Waterford council meeting there in January” she told KCLR News. “There was actually no mention of it at all, so maybe it was just one of those red herrings, I don’t know. We just had a good, informative, and constructive meeting this morning, to do with the North Quays, and the Greenway as well, because the link-in is there between us all.”