“We are in this together” says the Chief Officer of HSE/South East Community Healthcare

“We are experiencing a pandemic like never before” – so says the Chief Officer of HSE/South East Community Healthcare.

Kate Kileen White has issued an appeal for everyone in Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford to continue with efforts to stop the spread of the Covid 19 virus.

It comes as the latest figures reveal worrying results for the area – read about that here.

Ms Killeen White is also chair of the HSE’s South East Crisis Management Team, which also features participation by the four acute hospitals, the National Ambulance Service and the Public Health Department in the region in co-ordinating a response to the pandemic and ensuring that all parts of the health services are in the position to meet requirements that arise.

In a video message, which you can watch below, she notes “We know that Covid 19 is going to be with us for a while and for the moment we need to live with it. The pandemic is having an effect on our everyday life and it is a worry for us all. We have made the necessary changes in our lives to try and stop the spread. For that, the HSE/South East Community Healthcare is very grateful.”

She adds “We are experiencing a pandemic like never before. For our health care and other services and for business and workplaces across the South East, the Corona Virus brings a new challenge each and every day – but we are in this together . The most effective way to contain the spread is to continue with simple things we can all follow”

These are:

· Wash your hands well and often.

· Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing.

· Limit contact with others and maintain physical distancing

· Wear a face mask or covering where appropriate.