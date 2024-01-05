“We will definitely be starting our year off with a celebration” says the newest millionaire in Kilkenny who has picked up the prize winnings

Kilkenny’s newest millionaire has collected their prize winnings from Lotto HQ.

The online player scooped €1million in the Lotto Plus 1 draw on the 23rd of December.

They’ve now collected the cheque in Dublin.

They say; “I got the notification about the win after the draw but it was a few hours before I actually checked the ticket properly. I logged in and didn’t think anything of it initially but when I clicked into the ticket itself and saw all the zeroes looking back at me, my face dropped. Never did I imagine that I’d have a big win, let alone a €1 million big win. What a time of the year to get it as well. It was the night before Christmas Eve so the preparations were already underway for the big day and of course, they still had to continue so after the shock eventually eased, it was back to prepping.”

And add that it helps to get 2024 off to a celebratory start, noting; “We will definitely be starting our year off with a celebration. The plan is to hopefully take a holiday soon and let our good news sink in. I certainly didn’t imagine January working out like this but I’m certainly glad that it is.”

