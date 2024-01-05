FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport

“We will definitely be starting our year off with a celebration” says the newest millionaire in Kilkenny who has picked up the prize winnings

The cheque was collected in Dublin

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace05/01/2024
File photo of winning glasses

Kilkenny’s newest millionaire has collected their prize winnings from Lotto HQ.

The online player scooped €1million in the Lotto Plus 1 draw on the 23rd of December.

They’ve now collected the cheque in Dublin.



Image: National Lottery
