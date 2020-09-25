Welcome fundraising boost for Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team

The pandemic’s proved problamatic for local charitable groups, restrictions preventing a number of fundraisers from going ahead.

However one that took place just before the initial, nationwide lockdown kicked in has now handed over its proceeds to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team providing a welcome boost to the two-county palliative care service which is largely dependent on voluntary contributions.

They’re now over €26,700 better off thanks to the tenth annual Kilkenny Valentine Night Dinner which took place at the Ormonde Hotel on February 14.

Ballyhale woman Mary Harrington and her team have raised tens of thousands of euro for a number of local groups since she established the event a decade ago. Photo, with thanks to Mary Harrington, shows her Dad Ollie Harrington handing over the cheque to his former student, Mr Ian Wilson of the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team