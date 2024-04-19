One of Carlow’s best known businessmen is today hosting a fundraising coffee morning.

Seán Swan’s voice is a familiar one on KCLR, you’ll hear him on ads for his business Swan’s Electrical Expert where he regularly ties in local, national and international events and happenings.

He’s also well-known for supporting many community initiatives and today his focus is on autism charity As I Am.

The group, run by Adam Harris, will benefit from a coffee morning at the Strawhill Industrial Estate premises.