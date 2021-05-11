We’ll never get the world vaccinated if patents on Covid-19 vaccines aren’t waived, according to Carlow native

The Carlow native who’s behind calls for patents to be waived on Covid-19 vaccines says we’ll never get the world vaccinated if we don’t.

Dublin GP Kieran Harkin, who’s originally from Tullow, is co-founder of the Access To Medicines Ireland group.

He says we have to put a temporary block on intellectual property rights.

Listen back to his conversation with our Sue Nunn on last evening’s The Way It Is: