We’ll never get the world vaccinated if patents on Covid-19 vaccines aren’t waived, according to Carlow native
The Carlow native who’s behind calls for patents to be waived on Covid-19 vaccines says we’ll never get the world vaccinated if we don’t.
Dublin GP Kieran Harkin, who’s originally from Tullow, is co-founder of the Access To Medicines Ireland group.
He says we have to put a temporary block on intellectual property rights.
Listen back to his conversation with our Sue Nunn on last evening’s The Way It Is: