“We’re standing up and fighting for the people of Kilkenny” says local councillor of concerns surrounding rates valuation

We were sold a pup by the rates valuation office.

So says Councillor Peter “Chap” Cleere who raised his concerns at a meeting of Kilkenny County Council yesterday.

He claims the local authority is facing a one million euro deficit every year if this is not resolved.

Speaking to KCLR News Councillor Cleere said “We were told at the time in 2017 at Kilkenny County Council that this new revaluation would basically be cost-neutral so some would go up, some would go down and some would stay the same however due to the appeals process and about 75% of the appeals have been upheld it looks like there’s a loss to date €836,000 of per annum and likely to rise to a little over one million euro per annum”.

He adds “The losers here are going to be all of the communities right across the city and county who would have got funding for tidy towns groups and money for our parks, they’re the ones that are going to lose out, and we have to make sure from a Kilkenny perspective that those communities don’t so we’re standing up and fighting for the people of Kilkenny”.