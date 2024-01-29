Wet start to week appears to have washed away most of the Saharan dust that settled on vehicles in parts of Carlow and Kilkenny

You’re waking up to a wet start to the week.

Quite a bit of rain fell overnight so extra care’s needed on all routes and parts this morning have seen snow, including Tullaroan and Castlecomer.

But it appears to have washed away some of the Saharan dust that had settled in pockets of Carlow and Kilkenny.

Forecast for the rest of today however appears to be for better weather with dry and bright or sunny spells.