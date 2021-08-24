KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Windows of house in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow smashed over weekend
Gardaí want to hear from anybody with information
A house in Bagnalstown was attacked over the weekend.
Three upstairs windows and the glass panel on the front door were smashed in the incident on High St in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area between 1.30am and 6.30am, to contact them in Bagenalstown Garda Station.