Wins for Kilkenny at last night’s Virgin Media Gold Medal Hotel & Catering Awards

Kilkenny came home with five prizes from the Virgin Gold Medal Awards.

The Lady Helen at Mount Juliet was tops for Five Star Fine Dining, also taking gold for Grand Wedding Hotel for 100 people or more.

While the Newpark hotel was deemed the Best Family Friendly venue.

And Hibernian Hotel took home two silver – for Casual Dining and City Hotel.

Lyrath Estate, Langton House and the Pembroke had all been finalists.