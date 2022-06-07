With the Leaving Cert set to start in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country a new, free support service is launching

A free support group launches this week for students sitting their Leaving cert.

The state exams get underway at schools across Kilkenny and Carlow tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.

Mental health charity turn2me will host an online Exam Stress group this Thursday evening from 6pm and people can sign up to get involved through their website turn2me.ie

Chief Executive Fiona O’Malley says its a stressful time for the students but also for parents saying “I often hear parents say ‘honestly I’d rather do it myself than watch my child go through that’ and I can totally empathise with the pain and the frustration trying to support a child but without pressuring them too much and trying to get the balance so if people want free mental health support group, they can join our support group on exam stress which will be starting this Thursday at 6pm”.