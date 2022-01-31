Witnesses sought to Sunday morning Kilkenny city attack on Lord Edward Street that left a man with head injuries

Investigations are continuing into an assault in Kilkenny city on Sunday.

A man in his thirties was taken to hospital following the early morning attack on Lord Edward Street.

He suffered a number of lacerations to his head but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí had a number of areas in the vicinity cordoned off yesterday morning, where evidence had been found in relation to their investigation.

No arrests have been made as of yet, and enquiries are ongoing.

Inspector Paul Donohoe says “We believe that there was an altercation on Lord Edward Street where it’s believed that two men were seen and one man badly assaulted and had to go to hospital with head injuries so we’re really asking if anybody living on Lord Edward Street or in that area or travelling through Lord Edward Street saw anything or any part of Kilkenny where they saw anything suspicious to contact us”.

He adds that it happened “Possibly even between 7am and 7:30am we believe that a man was assaulted badly on Lord Edward Street and we’re just asking any listeners that if anyone was coming in on Lord Edward Street or even on the dashcam footage if they saw any altercation on Lord Edward Street to please contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000”.