Witnesses to Kilkenny City alleged assault asked to contact gardai

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault that took place in Kilkenny City on Monday evening.

At about 6pm a man was sitting on a bench at Canal Walk when he was approached by another person who asked him for a cigarette.

That person proceeded to punch the man a number of times.

Customers queuing outside a nearby shop intervened and the suspect fled the scene.

Gardai are now looking for anybody who saw anything to contact them on 056 777 5000.