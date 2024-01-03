Woman dead following second fatal road crash in Co Kildare this week

A woman aged in her forties has died after the car she was driving was in collision with a van at Enfield in County Kildare.

It happened at around 6.15pm last evening (Tuesday) at Cloncurry, between Enfield and Kilcock.

Two children who were passengers in the car have been take to ‘Children’s Health Ireland’ at Crumlin in Dublin, where their conditions are described as ‘serious but stable’.

The male driver of the van was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The R148 at Cloncurry remains closed this morning pending a technical examination, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.