Woman killed in road crash at Birchwood, Kilmoganny

A woman aged in her 60’s has died in a crash at Kilmoganny.

It’s understood the crash happened yesterday (Sunday) morning but her jeep which went over into a ditch at Birchwood was not discovered until about 8.30pm last night.

Her body has been removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The road between Kilmoganny and Carrick on Suir is currently closed at Birchwood and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are en route with local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have travelled the road between the hours of 7am and 8.30pm on Sunday 28th May, 2018 and may have noticed anything unusual to contact them at Thomastown 056 – 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.