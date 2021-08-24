Woman in her late 60s killed in motorway crash near Urlingford

It’s been confirmed that a woman was killed in a road crash on the motorway near Urlingford this morning.

The woman in her late 60s was killed when her car was hit by a truck going southbound on the M8 after Junction 4 at 11.30am.

Her remains have now been removed from the scene to South Tipperary General, Hospital in Clonmel and a post mortem examination is due to take place in due course.

No-one else was injured in the incident – she was the sole occupant of her car.

A man in his 20s who was driving the truck was treated for shock at the scene by paramedics.

The motorway remains closed in both directions with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and for anyone who was travelling on the M8 southbound, south of Junction 4 that might have camera footage including dash cam.