Work continues at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny to set it up as a Covid19 testing centre

Work’s continuing today at U-M-P-C Nowlan Park to set up a local Covid19 testing centre.

Defence forces personnel were on site yesterday after the Kilkenny County Board gave permission for the HSE to use the grounds.

It will be a drive-thru set-up like in Croke Park where people who’ve been referred by there doctors and given and appointment can be tested quickly for the coronavirus.

Consultant Geronlotogist at St Luke’s Hospital Dr Rory McGovern’s been telling KCLR that increased local testing is needed but the advice for anyone with coronavirus symtoms is still to self isolate and get in touch with your GP.