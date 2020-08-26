Another yellow rainfall warning coming into effect in Carlow Kilkenny overnight

Another yellow rainfall warning’s been issued for Carlow-Kilkenny on Thursday.

Met Eirean is warning of even more flooding in Munster, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly and well as Carlow, and Kilkenny.

Thundery downpours are expected from 1am Thursday until 1am Friday morning.

Met Eireann says: ”Intense and potentially thundery downpours are expected on Wednesday night, Thursday and Thursday night which may lead to localised flooding.

Given recent heavy rainfall, this will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.”