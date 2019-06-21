Yet another stumbling block for South East University plans

The Technological University for the South East has been stalled again.

Hopes of getting the project off the ground before this year is out are looking less likely now.

Agreement was reached on a Memorandum of Understanding between IT Carlow, WIT and the Teachers Union of Ireland at the Workplace relations commission in recent weeks.

However KCLR news has learned that IT Carlow Staff in the TUI have now voted to reject that agreement by 60 to 40.

It had been hoped that if the deal was passed by the union that the Technological University would be a reality before the end of the year.

A statement from IT Carlow to KCLR news says it was disappointing to learn that the Memorandum of Understanding has been rejected.

It says the Institutes Governing Body will now consider this development along with other matters related to the Technological University for the South East at a meeting later this month.

A statement is also due this morning from WIT