Young Carlow girl launching her very first book today – and every cent is going to charity!

A young Carlow girl is launching her very first book today and she’s donating all the proceeds to charity.

11-year-old Keeva Delaney is the author of ‘The Dolls’ Complaints’ which tells the tale of a little girl who spends time in hospital and leaves her sister to mind her dolls.

Every cent made will be going to Clíona’s Foundation which helps families of children with life-limiting illnesses.

Speaking to KCLR, Keeva’s mother Marita says she gave Keeva a list of children’s charities she could choose to be the beneficiaries and Keeva immediately chose the Foundation.

Today’s launch is taking place in Dunnes Stores in Graiguecullen from 2 o’clock where it’s hoped there’ll be a big turnout.