Young people and families in Carlow and Kilkenny with experience of children’s social services asked to help create new standards

Young people and families with experience of children’s social services in Carlow and Kilkenny are being asked to help create new national standards.

HIQA is holding a public consultation on new draft standards they’ve drawn up to ensure services are safe and high quality.

They are looking for feedback from anyone familiar with the system.

Director of Health Information and Standards Rachel Flynn has been telling KCLR that they need to find out what people think before the standards are finalised.

Listen back to her conversation with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is here: