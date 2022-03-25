1 in 4 women admit to wearing seat belt incorrectly

1 in 4 women say they’ve worn their seat belt under their arm, rather than over their shoulder.

26% of women admitted to previously having worn the shoulder strap of their seat belt under their arm rather than on their shoulder.

11% of those surveyed who wear their seat belt under arm do so always or often while 32% indicate that their female friends wear their seat belt under their arm at least sometimes.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority are appealing to everyone to ensure you wear your seat belt correctly when driving or as a passenger.

They say placing the shoulder strap of the seat belt under your arm leaves your upper torso, including your neck, face and head, completely unrestrained during a collision.

The research shows the main reasons for putting the seat belt under the arm were to relieve neck irritation.